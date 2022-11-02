Yet another incident of illegal way of obtaining employment has hit the doors of Assam Public Service Commission after a candidate’s appointment was put on hold for allegedly furnishing fake certificates.

Dolee Deka, who passed the APSC CCE 2020 exams, was unable to be hired by the Assam Civil Services (ACS) because her Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate was found to be fake and was put on hold.

Dolee was not permitted to attend the ceremony on October 29 at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati for the distribution of appointment letters to candidates who passed the CCE 2020.

As per the notification issued by the Assam Government regarding her appointment, read, “I am directed to inform you that your appointment to the Assam Civil Services (ACS) as per recommendation of APSC has been kept on hold pending verification of your EWS certificate.”

Dolee, on the other hand, claims that the certificate contains accurate information and that the false allegations against her have caused her mental harassment.

Dolee Deka, a resident of Rangia in the Kamrup Rural district, received an overall ranking of 98 during the CCE 2020 exam.