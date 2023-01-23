The inquiry into the cash-for-jobs scam of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) in the 2014 Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) has gained momentum.Additional Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Panesar on January 23 said that some officers are under observation and accordingly government had formed a committee to investigate into the matter and added that direction have been given to the police department and likewise the police have started the investigation procedure.

"Detailed interrogation and investigation will be done. We were already investigating the matter and had never stopped our investigation.We will further intensify our investigation in the case.", Panesar said.

"We have recieved some inputs and evidence. Based on the inputs , we will further interoogate", Panesar added.

The results of the CCE, 2014 were declared in June 2016 and a total of 180 candidates were selected for recruitment in the Assam Civil Service (ACS) and allied services based on their performance in the examination. These included 90 ACS officers (junior grade), 47 APS officers (junior grade), three Labour Officers, seven Superintendents of Taxes, three Superintendents of Excise, seven District Transport Officers (DTOs), one Inspector of Labour, one Inspector of Excise and 21 Inspectors of Taxes. Subsequently, the Dibrugarh police found evidence of culpability against 21 successful candidates and arrested them, which paved the way for their dismissal from service.

Earlier on July , 2022, as many as 34 Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) officials who allegedly got their jobs by paying bribes were investigated.

Retired Gauhati Court Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma headed the committee that has been set up by Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah to investigate alleged discrepancies in the recruitment of officers under the APSC.

The committee submitted a report to the state government on April 22, 2022, and on July 3 , 2022, Sharma disclosed that around 34-37 APSC appointees were under the scanner.

On July 20, the committee submitted a report giving its recommendations on how to deal with the discrepancies in APSC appointments in 2013.

These officials, appointed after the APSC exams held in 2013, are suspected to be a part of the scam that saw the firing of former APSC chief Rakesh Pal.