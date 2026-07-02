APSC CCE prelims: Assam police impose restrictions around 15 Guwahati exam centres

The Guwahati Police Commissionerate has imposed a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, around all 15 examination centres for the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Preliminary Examination, 2025, scheduled to be held on July 5.

According to the order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) Nirupam Hazarika, the restriction has been imposed to ensure a free, fair and transparent recruitment process and to prevent any law and order issues during the examination.

Authorities noted that more than 13,500 candidates are expected to appear for the examination across the 15 centres under the Guwahati Police Commissionerate.

The order prohibits the entry of any person, except candidates and officials engaged in conducting and monitoring the examination, within a 100-metre radius of the examination venues.

Candidates with valid admit cards, examination officials, police personnel on duty and other authorised persons from APSC, the district administration, or the government will be exempted from the restriction.

Police said the measure was necessitated by concerns over the misuse of internet-based mobile applications and attempts by outsiders to interfere with the fairness of recruitment examinations on previous occasions.

The prohibitory order will remain in force on July 5, the day of the examination. Violators will be liable for action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023