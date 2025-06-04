Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Chairman, Debaraj Upadhaya, IPS (Retd), conducted a comprehensive review of the arrangements for the forthcoming Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Preliminary 2024 in Kamrup district on Wednesday, June 4.

The review session was held at the conference hall of the Integrated District Office, Kamrup, where Garga Mohan Das, Additional District Commissioner and Nodal Officer for the examination, presented an overview of the preparation status at the two designated examination centres—Dakshin Kamrup College and Sarala Birla Gyan Jyoti.

District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra and Superintendent of Police Ranjan Bhuyan, along with other key administrative and security officials, were present at the meeting.

Chairman Upadhaya underscored the significance of rigorous security protocols, particularly the implementation of stringent frisking measures to prevent any form of malpractice. He also reviewed the deployment of personnel and resources to ensure seamless coordination between district and police administrations.

Special arrangements for candidates requiring scribes and the enforcement of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) within a 100-metre perimeter around the examination venues were also deliberated to maintain order and exam integrity.

Additional SP, Assistant Commissioners, Examination Centre Supervisors, and representatives from various stakeholder departments were also in attendance, reaffirming their commitment to ensuring a smooth and transparent examination process.