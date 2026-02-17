APSC declares revised CCE 2024 results after cancelling earlier notification

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on February 17 declared the revised results of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2024, a day after cancelling the earlier notification due to a reservation-related discrepancy.



The Commission had on February 16 withdrawn the results within hours of publication, citing an “inadvertent error” in the notified list. The revised result was issued following a directive from the state Personnel Department and in compliance with a government Office Memorandum dated October 19, 2023, concerning reservation provisions for the Moran and Motok communities within the OBC/MOBC category.



In the corrected result, two candidates each from the Moran and Motok communities have been selected under the OBC/MOBC quota in accordance with the applicable reservation norms and government instructions.



The Interview/Viva-Voce for the examination was conducted in the presence of experts deputed by the Government of Assam from January 20 to February 9, 2026. The results were subsequently re-verified, finalised, and approved by the Commission on February 17.



For the Assam Civil Service (Junior Grade), a total of 45 posts have been filled, including 11 reserved for women (RFW). The category-wise break-up comprises 24 posts under the Open Category (7 RFW), 13 under OBC/MOBC (3 RFW, including two posts each reserved for candidates from the Moran and Motok communities), one post under Scheduled Caste (SC), five under Scheduled Tribe (Plains) including one reserved for women, and two under Scheduled Tribe (Hills). Two posts have been reserved for Ex-Servicemen, while no posts fall under the PwBD category.



Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that the earlier cancellation was due to a reservation-related discrepancy and not corruption or any irregularity. Addressing the media, he said the issue arose over the allocation of reserved seats for the Moran and Motok communities.



According to the Chief Minister, both communities had raised concerns over the allocation, prompting the Commission to review the result. He stated that once the discrepancy was identified, the Commission acted promptly to cancel and reissue the corrected list in line with government policy.



The revised result has now been declared in compliance with the prescribed reservation framework and official instructions.

According to the merit list released by the Commission, Nihar Ranjan Deka secured the first position, followed by Rajnish Sarmah in second place and Panchali Devi in third.