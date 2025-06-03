Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Chairman, Deboraj Upadhyay, IPS (Retd), on June 3 reviewed the preparations for the upcoming APSC Preliminary Examination in Barpeta district.

Additional District Commissioner, Geetashri Lachit, ACS, who is also the Nodal Officer for the exam in the district, briefed the Chairman about the arrangements at each of the three designated examination venues. Around 1330 candidates are expected to appear for the prelims in Barpeta: 700 in MC College, 330 in Barpeta College, and 300 in Barpeta Govt HS School.

During the meeting, the Chairman emphasized the importance of strict frisking procedures and ensuring that no electronic gadgets or mobile phones are allowed inside the examination centres. He urged the district administration to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examination in accordance with APSC guidelines.

Special instructions were given to pay extra attention to the needs of women and physically challenged candidates. The Chairman also advised invigilators and supervisors to be empathetic towards candidates, suggesting that they put themselves in the students’ shoes to better understand their concerns during the exam.

He reviewed the duties to be carried out by officials on the day of the examination and encouraged all personnel to remain vigilant and committed to maintaining the integrity of the process.

The review meeting was attended by the District Commissioner i/c, Barpeta, Diganta Baishya, ACS, Superintendent of Police, Barpeta, Sushanta Biswa Sharma, APS, Additional SP (HQ), Barpeta, DSPs, Assistant Commissioners, Venue Supervisors of various Examination Centres, as well as heads of various stakeholder departments etc.