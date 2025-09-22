APSC exams to be conducted in both English and Assamese languages

The Assam Public Service Commission will now conduct its Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination in both English and Assamese languages, following cabinet approval aimed at removing language barriers for rural and vernacular medium candidates.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the decision would make the competitive examination more accessible to candidates from diverse linguistic backgrounds, particularly those from rural areas who may be more comfortable with Assamese.

However, the Comprehension section of General Studies Paper-II will continue to be set only in English, maintaining certain standardisation requirements for the examination process.

The move is expected to increase participation in civil service examinations among candidates from vernacular medium schools and rural constituencies who previously faced language-related challenges in accessing these opportunities.