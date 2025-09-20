APSC postpones recruitment interviews in wake of Zubeen Garg’s demise

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the postponement of its scheduled recruitment interviews as a mark of respect for the late singer Zubeen Garg, whose sudden demise has cast a shadow of grief across the state.





In an official notification, the Commission informed that the interviews for the post of Agricultural Development Officer (ADO), earlier scheduled for September 22 and 23, will now be conducted on September 25 and 26, 2025. A fresh, detailed notification will be issued shortly to candidates concerned.



The Commission further clarified that the rescheduled date for the screening test for Junior Engineer (Civil) under the Fishery Department is yet to be finalized. The revised schedule will be notified in due course.



“In view of the sad demise of music icon Zubeen Garg and his funeral ceremonies, the screening test and interviews are hereby postponed,” the APSC notification stated.



The decision reflects the widespread mourning and the state-wide tribute being paid to the legendary singer, whose contribution to Assamese music and culture has left an indelible mark.