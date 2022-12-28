Rakesh Paul's bail application in connection with the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment fraud was denied again on December 28.

The bail application of Rakesh Paul, the principal accused in the APSC cash-for-jobs fraud, was denied for the sixth time by the special judge's court.

Rakesh Paul, according to sources, has requested bail in the Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) bribery case lodged at the Bhangagarh Police Station.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that Paul has been granted bail in three additional charges against him.

The judge allegedly stated during the hearing of his bail application that it was not the appropriate moment to issue him release.

Meanwhile, the matter is pending before the fast track court.

It should be highlighted that one of the two applicants for the position of ADO, Bedanta Bikash Das, admitted to paying a bribe of Rs 50,000 to then-APSC Chairman Rakesh Paul in order to be hired.