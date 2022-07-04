As many as 34 Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) officials who allegedly got their jobs by paying bribes will be investigated, retired Gauhati Court Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma said yesterday.

Sharma heads the committee that has been set up by Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah to investigate alleged discrepancies in the recruitment of officers under the APSC.

The committee submitted a report to the state government on April 22 last, and yesterday Sharma disclosed that around 34-37 APSC appointees are under the scanner.

On July 20, the committee will submit a report giving its recommendations on how to deal with the discrepancies in APSC appointments in 2013.

These officials, appointed after the APSC exams held in 2013, are suspected to be a part of the scam that saw the firing of former APSC chief Rakesh Pal.