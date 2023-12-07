In a latest development surrounding the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scandal, the arrested Assistant Employment Officer, Rakesh Das, has been remanded to a four-day custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police, according to reports.

Earlier today Rakesh Das was presented before a special court in Guwahati. Das, who was taken into custody on November 29 in connection with the APSC scam, had previously been granted seven days in SIT custody.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACD), Sukanya Das, is on the brink of the conclusion of her five-day SIT custody, scheduled to end on December 8. The senior officer, arrested on November 4 for her suspected involvement in the APSC scam, underwent intensive interrogation at the CID office in Guwahati today.

Sources indicate that SIT Chief Munna Prasad Gupta led the questioning of APS officers Faruk Ahmed and Ashima Kalita, both of whom were summoned to appear before the CID for interrogation into the APSC scam. The investigators delved into their roles in the alleged malpractices surrounding the recruitment process. Moreover, a crucial step in the investigation included medical tests conducted on the two officers, Faruk Ahmed and Ashima Kalita, as part of the inquiry.