Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam, according to recent reports.

The constitution of the SIT follows preliminary reports indicating alleged irregularities in the APSC recruitment process. The committee's formation is in response to direct orders from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has taken a proactive stance to address the issue.

The Special Investigation Team will be led by a high-ranking Indian Police Service (IPS) official, as per the directives of the chief minister. This move reflects the state government's commitment to ensuring a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter.

Advocate Nalin Kohli, representing the government, informed the Gauhati High Court about the establishment of the SIT. In response, the Gauhati High Court has issued directives to the SIT, mandating the submission of a comprehensive report on the matter within a stipulated timeframe of six months. This underscores the urgency and importance attached to the investigation.

However, sources suggest that APS officer Surjeet Singh Panesar may not be included in the probing committee. This decision is expected to facilitate an impartial inquiry into the allegations surrounding the APSC recruitment scam.