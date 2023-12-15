In a fresh turn in the ongoing Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam, the former principal controller, Nanda Babu Singh, has been transferred to judicial custody on December 15. This follows his initial arrest on December 11 from his residence in Silchar.

After two days of intense interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police, Singh was initially remanded to three-day police custody on December 13. Today, as his police custody period concluded, he was presented before the court. Surprisingly, as the SIT did not seek an extension of Singh's custody, he has been shifted to judicial custody.

Adding to the list of those under scrutiny is Wahida Begum, the Superintendent of Taxes for Karbi Anglong district. She is currently undergoing a 14-day judicial custody term in connection to the recruitment scam. Begum's arrest is part of a series of actions taken by the authorities to expose and bring to justice individuals involved in the illicit practices surrounding the APSC examinations.

The investigation took a major turn on November 29 with the arrest of Rakesh Das, an Assistant Employment Officer, linking him to the widening net of corruption surrounding the APSC.