Nanda Babu Singh, the former principal controller of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations, and a key figure in the infamous recruitment scam, has been granted bail by a special court on January 2, as per reports.

Nanda Babu Singh, believed to be a close associate of the former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul, had faced accusations of orchestrating the burning of around 45,000 answer sheets of APSC preliminary and main exams under the alleged direction of Rakesh Paul.

The scandal took a new dimension when it was revealed that Singh had purportedly manipulated the appointment of his daughter, Minerva Devi Arambam, to the position of ACS through unethical means. Currently serving as the Additional District Commissioner in Karimganj district, Minerva was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in December for questioning.

The former principal controller was apprehended at his residence in Silchar on December 11 in connection to the APSC cash-for-job scam. Following two consecutive days of interrogation, the SIT of the Assam Police arrested him, leading to a three-day police custody granted on December 13. As his police custody period concluded, Singh was presented before the court, and given that the SIT did not request an extension of custody, he was subsequently sent to judicial custody on December 15.