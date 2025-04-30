Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised the Congress party over the recruitment scam that occurred during its tenure, asserting that the current BJP government has taken steps to restore transparency and hope for the youth through fair recruitment processes.

Speaking about Justice (Retd.) Biplab Sharma Commission's report on the irregularities in APSC recruitments, CM Sarma highlighted the serious allegations of corruption and unethical practices, including large-scale monetary transactions and accusations of coercion involving young women candidates.

He pointed out that the report revealed shocking details, including the involvement of former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul, who was accused of maintaining illicit relationships with female candidates.

Sarma stressed that the report also mentioned personal concerns, with Paul's mother expressing alarm over his moral conduct and his wife choosing to live separately due to these issues.

Further, he clarified that his previous remarks were based on the findings of the Commission, which had been presented in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The chief minister expressed his disappointment over attempts by Congress leaders and others to distort and misinterpret his comments. He stated that these misinterpretations aimed at diverting attention from the core issue and unfairly tarnishing the discussion about the recruitment scam.

Sarma urged Congress leadership and others to refrain from distorting facts and "insulting womanhood" by misrepresenting the report's contents.

Sarma reaffirmed that under the current government, measures have been put in place to ensure transparency and restore the faith of the youth in the recruitment process.