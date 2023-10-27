The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has approached the special court to review the answer sheets of 241 officers whose names have come up in the APSC scam.

SIT Deputy Chief Prateek Thube has filed the petition in front of the special judge's court for approval.

Further, the answer sheets of 241 registered officers will be reviewed and the marks obtained in the answer sheet.



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Earlier on October 21, retired justice Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission completed its judicial probe into the anomalies and malpractices in the conduct of the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) 2014 and submitted 380 pages of report to the Home department of Assam Government.

The commission submitted its report on October 13.

The Commission was given an extended deadline of October 15, 2023, by the Gauhati High Court to submit its report to the state government.

