Archita Phukan not linked to pornography, former lover arrested for allegedly morphing images

In a major breakthrough in the Archita Phukan cyber defamation case, the Dibrugarh Police have arrested the prime accused responsible for allegedly circulating morphed and explicit images of the young woman on social media platforms.

The accused, identified as Pratim Bora, Archita’s former boyfriend, allegedly launched a vicious campaign of digital defamation by superimposing Archita’s face onto pornographic images using advanced photo manipulation tools. The doctored visuals, which falsely claimed her involvement in adult content and even her residence in the United States, were widely circulated and sparked public outrage across Assam.

Contrary to the viral misinformation, official police confirmation has verified that Archita is neither linked to any pornographic content nor residing abroad. The false content was created and spread with deliberate intent to tarnish her reputation following a personal fallout.

Upon discovering the defamatory material online, Archita filed a formal FIR at the Dibrugarh Police Station, prompting an immediate investigation. The cybercrime unit swiftly traced the digital trail to Bora, who has since been booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act, including charges for cyber harassment, defamation, and violation of privacy.

“The case exposes the dark underbelly of digital harassment and revenge porn,” a senior police official stated. “We are committed to ensuring that the accused faces the full extent of the law.”

The accused is currently in police custody and will be produced before the court in the coming days. Meanwhile, authorities have issued a stern warning to the public against forwarding, sharing, or engaging with such malicious and unverified content online.

Archita, visibly relieved by the breakthrough, has publicly appealed for privacy and justice, thanking the authorities for restoring her dignity and setting the record straight.