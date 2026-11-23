Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, November 22 criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for invoking the Hindu concept of Ardhanarishvara to target the BJP and the RSS, accusing him of referring to religious traditions without understanding their significance.

Reacting to Gandhi's social media post featuring an image of an Ardhanarishvara sculpture from the Elephanta Caves, Sarma questioned whether the Congress leader's remarks about the Hindu deity were consistent with his recent comments about his parents.

"Are Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi now Shiva and Parvati?" the Assam Chief Minister asked, referring to Gandhi's remarks at the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, last Monday.

"This is what happens when neo-converts try to 'discover' our heritage and use it without understanding it," Sarma said.

Explaining the religious significance of Ardhanarishvara, Sarma said the form represents the combined manifestation of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. He said it symbolises the unity of Shiva and Shakti, the relationship between consciousness and energy, and the balance between the masculine and feminine.

"Before you borrow from our traditions, at least try to understand them," he added.

What Rahul Gandhi said

Earlier on Sunday, Gandhi shared an image of an Ardhanarishvara sculpture from the Elephanta Caves on X, saying that his deeper engagement with India's spiritual and religious traditions had strengthened his understanding of them.

"The deeper I go into Indian spiritual and religious traditions, the clearer it becomes," Gandhi wrote.

In the same post, he described the BJP and the RSS as "uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists" and accused them of having "absolutely no understanding" of India's spiritual and religious traditions.

This was the second time in less than a week that Gandhi had shared an image depicting Shiva and Parvati.

On Tuesday, he posted an image of a 12th-century sculpture showing Goddess Parvati seated on Lord Shiva's lap. Gandhi had used the image to criticise what he described as the prevalence of fear, anger and hatred among BJP and RSS supporters.

"As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives," he had written.

How the political row began

The exchange comes days after Gandhi's remarks about his parents at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir.

Speaking about the relationship between his parents, Gandhi recalled how they openly expressed affection at home. Describing their family meals, he said, "there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mama".

Gandhi said he had grown up believing that such expressions of affection were normal and was surprised to find that the parents of some of his friends did not share a similar degree of physical affection.

Sarma had earlier criticised the Congress leader over these remarks, accusing him of embarrassing his mother during the launch of her memoir.

The Congress, however, defended Gandhi, maintaining that his comments had initiated a wider conversation about love, affection and equality in relationships.