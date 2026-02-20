‘Are young people getting jobs here?’: Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP over unemployment, women’s safety in Assam

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tore into the BJP on February 19, spotlighting soaring crimes against women and rampant youth unemployment in party-ruled states.

Speaking at a public rally in Guwahati, she slammed the BJP's habit of doling out cash to women before elections while ignoring their security and steady jobs. Gandhi demanded accountability: had women received protection over the past five years? She highlighted rising crime rates and questioned how many had been helped towards financial independence.

"Are young people getting jobs here?... Wherever there's a BJP government, they send money to women before elections. But were those women given security in those five years? Crime is on the rise here. How many women were given jobs in those five years? How many women were helped to stand on their own feet?" she said.

Gandhi accused the BJP of peddling welfare gimmicks to mask deeper rot, alleging state wealth was funnelling from public hands straight to a ruling family. "The truth is that all these things are being said to divert their attention, and all the wealth of this state is going from the hands of the people to the hands of one family, which is ruling this state," she added.

Earlier that day, she unveiled a 20-point "chargesheet" against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's government, crafted by a panel led by MP Pradyut Bordoloi. The document, released at Manvendra Sharma Complex, levels serious charges against the BJP ahead of Assam Assembly elections, as stated by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi told the crowd that Gandhi's visit signalled Congress's resolve. He noted her role leading the Screening Committee, underscoring the party's battle-ready stance for the polls.