A brazen armed robbery rocked the bustling Paltan Bazar area of Guwahati on Friday, September 20, leaving locals and businesses shaken.

The incident occurred in broad daylight near the Vishwaratna Hotel on AT Road, a major thoroughfare in the city's commercial district. According to police reports, armed assailants targeted a local man, Iayaz Ali, stealing his cash and mobile phone.

Witnesses reported that the robbers attempted to steal Ali's e-rickshaw but were unsuccessful. The miscreants then opened fire before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported from the gunfire.

Ali promptly filed a complaint at the Panbazar police station following the incident.