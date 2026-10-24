Assam Police seized a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives allegedly left behind by the militant outfit National Santhal Liberation Army (NSLA) during an operation in the dense forests of Motijhora in Kokrajhar district on October 24, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

According to Sarma, the operation was launched by Kokrajhar Police following intelligence inputs about the presence of the materials in the forest area.

The seized items include 10 electronic detonators, 6.5 kg of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 6.5 kg of TNT powder explosives and a factory-made 7.65 mm pistol along with one magazine and one cartridge, the Chief Minister said in a social media post.

Describing the recovery as a major success for Assam Police, Sarma said the operation was part of the state's efforts to eliminate remnants of militancy.

"A major success for Assam Police as it seeks to destroy every remaining relic of militancy in Assam," the Chief Minister said, adding that maintaining peace in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) remained the government's top priority.

The recovery comes amid continued efforts by security agencies to identify and seize weapons and explosives associated with militant groups in the state.

Further details regarding the operation and the origin of the seized materials were not immediately available.