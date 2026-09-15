Arms, four live rounds seized in Assam's Kakopathar; one held

In a joint operation, the Army and Assam Police detained a man and recovered a firearm along with four live rounds from Kakopathar in Assam's Tinsukia district, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security personnel launched an operation at Kathbasti in Kakopathar on Monday night, September 15, and detained Mohammad Challuddin.

During the search, the joint team allegedly recovered a firearm and four live rounds. The security personnel also seized sharp-edged weapons, two mobile phones, cash and other objectionable items from the spot.

According to preliminary suspicion, the recovered firearm may have been brought for use in anti-social activities, robbery, or for sale to another person. However, the exact purpose and intended recipient, if any, are yet to be established.

The operation led to Challuddin's detention and the seized items were taken into custody for further investigation.

Authorities have so far been unable to ascertain Challuddin's permanent address.

The Army and Assam Police are continuing their investigation to determine the source of the weapon, the purpose for which it was allegedly possessed and whether the detained person has any links to other criminal activities.