Addressing recent queries and public concerns, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that its arms licence policy will not extend to the inter-state border regions shared with Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Nagaland.

The clarification comes amid questions over whether the newly updated arms licencing norms would apply to sensitive inter-state border zones. Officials have stated that Assam continues to approach inter-state border matters through dialogue, cooperation, and mutual trust, rather than treating them as zones of heightened national security concern.



Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "There were some queries regarding whether the arms license policy would also apply to inter-state border areas such as those shared with Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Nagaland.

Let us clarify: Assam has always maintained that inter-state border issues are matters that can and should be resolved through mutual understanding and trust. We do not view these regions as vulnerable in the context of national security threats. Accordingly, the arms license policy will not be applicable to the inter-state border areas of Assam".

"The Government of Assam firmly believes that inter-state boundary issues are not security vulnerabilities but matters best resolved through understanding and peaceful negotiation," wrote Assam CM on X.

Reiterating its long-standing policy position, the state government emphasized that these regions are not categorized as security-sensitive areas, thereby making them exempt from the arms licencing policy currently in place elsewhere in the state.