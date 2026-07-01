Army, Assam Police review security framework for Independence Day celebrations

As part of the ongoing Military-Civil Fusion initiative, the Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps organised a Security Conference at Laipuli on Tuesday, July 1 in preparation for the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations.

The conference was convened with the objective of strengthening inter-agency coordination and reviewing the overall security framework to ensure the peaceful and secure conduct of Independence Day across the region.

The meeting was attended by senior Army officials along with representatives of the Assam Police, including the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Tinsukia and Dibrugarh.

During the deliberations, participants focused on enhancing intelligence sharing mechanisms, implementing coordinated preventive measures, advancing proactive security planning and improving inter-agency synergy to effectively respond to emerging security challenges.

Officials also reviewed existing preparedness measures and discussed coordinated operational approaches aimed at ensuring timely information exchange and effective response capabilities during the national celebrations.

The conference concluded with all stakeholders reaffirming their commitment to seamless coordination and a unified approach towards ensuring a safe, secure and incident-free Independence Day.

The initiative reflects continued efforts by the Indian Army to strengthen military-civil fusion, foster institutional cooperation with civil agencies and contribute to maintaining peace, security and stability in the region.