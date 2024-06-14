World Blood Donor Day was celebrated today at 151 Base Hospital in Basistha, Guwahati commemorating the birthday of Karl Landsteiner, the pioneering figure in transfusion medicine. The day serves to raise awareness about the critical need for safe blood transfusion and honor the invaluable contribution of voluntary, unpaid blood donors.

Organized in collaboration with the Zila Sainik Board for Veterans of the Indian Army, the blood donation camps witnessed a significant turnout of donors and volunteers. Maj Gen PS Joshi, GOC, 51 Sub Area, graced the occasion, commending the dedication and spirit of service displayed by participants.

The event, themed "रक्तदान महादान" (Raktdaan Mahadaan) was marked by enthusiastic participation, highlighting the community's commitment to public health and humanitarian causes. Volunteers from diverse backgrounds came together to contribute to this noble cause, reinforcing the importance of solidarity during challenging times.