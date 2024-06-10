In a significant healthcare milestone, Mago, a remote village often referred to as the first village of India due to its proximity to the border, recently hosted a comprehensive medical and eye camp conducted by a team of doctors from Gajraj Corps. The initiative aimed to address the healthcare needs of the local population, who have limited access to medical services due to the village's rugged terrain and challenging access routes.

The medical team's effort to bring healthcare aid to this secluded area is commendable, reflecting their commitment and dedication to serving remote communities. Equipped with necessary medical supplies and expertise, the team conducted screenings, consultations, and diagnostic tests for a total of 94 patients during the camp.

Among the various ailments screened, ocular health issues were a primary focus, considering the prevalence of such conditions in remote areas due to a lack of regular medical attention and harsh environmental conditions. Out of the 94 patients screened, 11 were diagnosed with cataracts, a debilitating eye condition requiring surgical intervention.

These patients have been scheduled for cataract surgery in a phased manner, ensuring optimal care and post-operative support for each individual. The initiative underscores the Indian Army's commitment to providing quality healthcare services to remote communities, regardless of their location.

Doctors emphasized the importance of reaching out to underserved populations, stating their mission to ensure that no individual is left behind in accessing healthcare. They acknowledged the collaborative efforts of local authorities and volunteers in making the camp a success, highlighting the significance of teamwork in such initiatives.

The medical and eye camp in Mago is part of a broader initiative aimed at enhancing healthcare access in remote and underserved regions of the country. The positive impact of the camp not only addresses immediate health concerns but also raises awareness about the importance of regular medical check-ups and treatment options availability.