Army deployed in Assam’s Kokrajhar after deadly clashes

The Army has been deployed in sensitive pockets of Kokrajhar district after mob violence left two people dead and triggered arson and street clashes, officials said on January 21, as authorities moved to prevent further escalation.

Army columns carried out joint night patrols with the district administration in Karigaon and adjoining areas on Tuesday, according to a defence spokesperson. A flag march is scheduled for Wednesday as part of confidence-building measures. Four Army columns are currently stationed in the district.

Officials said the situation was under control, with heightened security also enforced in neighbouring Chirang district. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier indicated that arrangements were in place for Army deployment, while the Rapid Action Force had already been pressed into service following the violence.

The unrest began late on Monday when a vehicle carrying three members of the Bodo community allegedly hit two Adivasi persons on Mansingh Road near the Karigaon outpost, a home department official said. The occupants were reportedly assaulted by local villagers and the vehicle was set on fire. One person died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. Three others remain hospitalised.

Tensions flared again on Tuesday as members of both communities blocked the national highway near the Karigaon outpost, burnt tyres, set fire to a government office and attacked the local police outpost, officials said. Police responded with baton charges and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Several people, including police personnel, were injured.

The district administration has opened two relief camps at Karigaon High School and Gwajanpuri Amanpara High School after residents fled their homes fearing further attacks. Prohibitory orders have been imposed across Kokrajhar under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

As a precautionary step, mobile internet and data services have been suspended in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts to curb the spread of misinformation and maintain public order.