Army doctor saves passenger mid-air on IndiGo flight from Chennai to Guwahati

A 75-year-old passenger onboard IndiGo Flight 6E-6011 from Chennai to Guwahati was saved after suffering a medical emergency mid-air, thanks to the timely intervention of an Indian Army doctor on 14 July.

The incident occurred around 6:20 PM when the elderly passenger lost consciousness and exhibited symptoms of hypoglycaemia, including profuse sweating, a feeble pulse, and cold extremities. The cabin crew quickly administered oxygen and made an onboard announcement seeking medical help.



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Major Mukundan, a serving Army doctor who was returning from leave, responded without delay. Upon examining the patient, he found him semi-conscious with reactive pupils and clear indications of hypoglycaemia. With limited resources available onboard, Maj Mukundan administered sugar orally along with ORS, closely monitoring the patient’s vitals and oxygen saturation throughout the flight.

Upon landing at Guwahati, the passenger was transferred to the airport emergency room where Maj Mukundan continued medical assistance until the patient regained full consciousness and stabilised by 8:00 PM.

The Indian Army praised the swift and selfless act of Maj Mukundan and acknowledged the effective coordination by the flight crew. The incident highlighted the critical role of trained professionals in emergencies and the importance of quick action in saving lives.