A Kolkata based military intelligence unit arrested an army impostor from the gate of Solmara cantonment near IV Corps headquarters at Tezpur on July 9 around 1 pm.

Military and Assam Police personnel jointly detained the imposter who has been identified as Jiabul Islam.

An army combat uniform along with passport photo in uniform, and security passes has been recovered from the accused.

The accused also kept a lot of photographs of himself in army uniform in his cellular device, said an official.

The person has been taken to local police station and multiple agencies are interrogating the person to ascertain his motive.

The counter intelligence unit is also investigating involvement of some serving army personnel who have been found to be in contact with the arrested imposter.

Earlier, an imposter was arrested in Kolkata while trying to sneak into an army garrison wearing a Major's uniform after intelligence received specific input on the 'imposter' roaming around Eastern Command headquarters in army uniform.

He was identified as Mohammad Akbar Khan.

After a brief search near Fort William, the imposter was nabbed near ‘Water Gate’ of Eastern Command HQ. The suspect was detained in army uniform, in a vehicle, with another person identified as Manjay Singh.

Later, the arrested persons have been taken to South Point police station for detailed investigation.

The initial probe indicated that the imposter was into duping unsuspecting army aspirants, but other angles are also being probed.

Few civil defence employees are also on the radar in this case.