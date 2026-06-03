Army-led drive plants 10,000 saplings across Upper Assam ahead of Environment Day

Ahead of World Environment Day, the Red Shield Division under the Spear Corps, in collaboration with the Forest Department and local communities, carried out a three-day plantation and cleanliness campaign across Upper Assam from June 1 to June 3.

According to a press release, around 10,000 saplings were planted at several locations in Tinsukia and Charaideo districts, including Tinkopani, Jagun, the Amguri area of Phillobari Reserve Forest at Rupai, and Patsaku.

The initiative brought together Indian Army personnel, Territorial Army troops, Forest Department officials, ex-servicemen, NCC cadets, school students, youth groups, local organisations, civil volunteers and residents.

The plantation drive was aimed at increasing green cover and supporting long-term environmental sustainability in the region. The campaign also focused on raising awareness about ecological conservation, biodiversity protection and climate resilience through community participation.

Officials said the effort highlighted the importance of coordinated action between the Army, civil administration, the Forest Department and local communities in promoting sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

The campaign also served to strengthen ties between security forces and local residents while encouraging collective responsibility towards preserving natural resources for future generations.

The release stated that the initiative reflected the Indian Army's continued commitment to community welfare, nation-building and environmental sustainability.

Meanwhile, Assam is set to undertake one of its largest plantation exercises on June 5, with more than 35 lakh women members of Self-Help Groups expected to participate in the planting of one crore saplings across the state as part of World Environment Day celebrations.