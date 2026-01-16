Army personnel rescue woman from drowning in Brahmaputra in Guwahati

Army personnel rescued a woman who had fallen into the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati, Assam, a defence spokesperson said on January 16.

According to the spokesperson, soldiers of the 236 Inland Water Transport Operational Unit of the Engineers were on routine duty aboard their marine crafts anchored near Sadilapur Ghat when they heard cries for help from beneath the Saraighat Bridge on Wednesday evening.

Reacting swiftly to the distress call, the Army personnel deployed a safety boat stationed at the ghat and navigated towards the victim without delay. The woman was successfully pulled out of the river and was immediately administered first aid onboard the rescue craft.

“Her timely rescue prevented a potential tragedy,” the spokesperson said, adding that the woman was later identified as a resident of Ullubari in Guwahati.

After ensuring her safety and stabilising her condition, the rescued woman was handed over to the local police for further necessary action, the spokesperson added.