Army personnel, veterans, and women riders embark on motorcycle expedition honouring fallen soldiers

A special motorcycle expedition honouring the valour and sacrifices of fallen soldiers was flagged off by Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps, at Missamari on Sunday, October 26. The initiative, titled Saddle Borne Warriors, aims to celebrate courage, discipline and patriotism, while inspiring the nation’s youth with a renewed sense of duty and national pride.



According to an official statement, the expedition comprises more than 55 riders, including serving personnel, veterans, and women motorcyclists. Over the course of seven days, the participants will cover a distance of over 900 kilometres across the challenging yet picturesque landscape of the Eastern Himalayas.



Starting from the Missamari Cantonment, the route will pass through several scenic and historically significant locations such as Bhalukpong, Tenga, Bomdila, Sela, Jaswantgarh, Mago, Tulung La, Damteng, Tawang, and Jung before culminating back at Missamari.



The expedition showcases the enduring spirit of the Indian Army and its efforts to connect with citizens across the region, fostering camaraderie, adventure, and a deep sense of national pride.