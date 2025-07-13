Army strikes ULFA-I camps in Myanmar; top commander Nayan Asom among alleged casualties: Reports

Four camps of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-I), based in Myanmar were allegedly targeted in a drone strike early on the morning of July 13, according to reports.

A powerful cross-border offensive was reportedly carried out by the Indian Army on the camps located inside Myanmar territory, involving nearly 100 drones, targeting the insurgent group's base with precision.

According to a source, the attack allegedly led to the death of several cadres. Unconfirmed reports suggest that ULFA's Lieutenant General Nayan Asom, a senior commander in the outfit's military wing, may be among those killed in the strike.

As per reports, self styled Colonel of ULFA-I Ganesh Lahon aka, Ganesh Axom was also killed in the drone attack.

Following the reports, India Today NE contacted the Indian Army Public Relations Officer (PRO), who responded stating that they do not have any inputs regarding such an operation.

The air raid is being seen as one of the most significant strikes by Indian forces in recent times against insurgent infrastructure operating from across the border.

However, official confirmation from the Indian government or military authorities is still awaited.