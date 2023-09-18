Army veteran from Assam, Col Mridul Barkakoti (Retd) from the Assam Regiment has been chosen to represent India in the 65 years and above category in the prestigious World Tennis Federation Championship to be held in Spain on October 5, 2023.

The Army veteran is presently playing in the ITF Tournament in Vienna, Austria where he reached Semifinal in the mixed doubles in his category.

Along with playing in the ITF tournament, he is having sightseeing tours in the neighbourhood countries as well.

It is to be mentioned here that Mridul Barkakoti is also a former student of Sainik School Goalpara.



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