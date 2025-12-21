Army veteran’s TeamQuest redefines youth development through outdoor experiential learning in Assam

In an age of mounting academic pressure, workplace stress and growing emotional disconnect, a new youth-focused initiative in Assam is drawing attention for addressing challenges that conventional education and training models often overlook. TeamQuest, an outdoor experiential learning and life-skills platform founded by retired Indian Army officer Major Bhaskar Sharma, is emerging as a powerful intervention aimed at strengthening mental resilience, teamwork and leadership among students and young professionals.

As competition intensifies and performance anxiety rises, the demand for emotional stability, collaboration and human connection has become increasingly urgent. TeamQuest responds to this need by taking learning beyond classrooms and boardrooms, placing participants in real-world outdoor environments where trust, cooperation and problem-solving are developed through lived experience rather than theory.

Designed as an immersive, human-centric platform, TeamQuest focuses on building camaraderie, leadership and emotional well-being through a structured blend of adventure activities, team challenges and reflective learning. Participants engage in group obstacle courses, survival skill modules, team games and collaborative tasks that are carefully followed by guided reflection sessions, allowing individuals to internalise lessons on responsibility, cooperation and collective effort.

The initiative is led by Maj. Bhaskar Sharma (Retd.), who brings with him extensive experience from high-pressure, mission-critical military environments. Drawing on his years in the Indian Army, Sharma translates core military values such as discipline, resilience, emotional balance and teamwork into civilian contexts including schools, colleges and organisations. His philosophy places greater emphasis on mindset and character development than on academic performance alone.

Supporting the programme is a team of seasoned professionals with strong field expertise. Anjan Gogoi, a martial arts and Krav Maga specialist with over two decades of experience, contributes training in threat perception, confidence-building and emotional control under stress, having worked extensively with armed forces, police personnel and students. Purna Deka, an expert in adventure sports and rescue operations, brings practical knowledge in mountaineering, rafting, survival training and emergency response, enabling participants to develop adaptability and real-world problem-solving skills.

A defining feature of TeamQuest is its foundation in outdoor experiential learning, where challenges are designed to naturally activate teamwork and emotional engagement. The programme also integrates insights from basic neuroscience, leveraging physical activity and group interaction to stimulate the body’s four “happy hormones.” Achievement-driven tasks boost dopamine to enhance motivation and confidence, collaborative exercises promote oxytocin to strengthen trust and social bonds, time in nature supports serotonin for emotional stability, while laughter and physical exertion release endorphins to reduce stress and fatigue.

Beyond skill-building, TeamQuest carries significant social relevance by addressing growing concerns around student mental health, emotional isolation and lack of peer connection. Early exposure to such experiential environments, organisers believe, can play a critical role in reducing anxiety, strengthening support systems and fostering long-term emotional well-being.

Positioned as more than a training workshop, TeamQuest represents a shift toward human-centric education and development. By emphasising shared experiences, trust and purpose, the initiative seeks to build resilient individuals, cohesive teams and healthier communities. Aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, TeamQuest aims to contribute to the creation of a strong, confident and emotionally resilient young India.