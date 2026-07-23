"Around 100 people still missing in Assam floods," says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Around 100 people remain missing in the devastating floods that have ravaged Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday, July 22 after visiting the worst-affected districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat to assess the extent of the damage and review ongoing rescue and relief operations.

During his tour, the Chief Minister inspected inundated villages, interacted with flood-affected residents in relief camps, and held meetings with district officials to assess the progress of rescue efforts and relief distribution.

Speaking to the media in Sivasagar, Sarma described the flood situation as "extremely serious", stating that nearly 100 people are still unaccounted for while several villages remain submerged. He said rescue teams have yet to reach certain inaccessible areas despite continuous efforts.

"Many villages remain under water, and there are still areas where rescue teams have not been able to reach. We are trying our best to help everyone, but the situation is still not good. Usually floods affect villages, but this time even towns have gone under water. The worst-hit districts are Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat. The flood has been intensified by water flowing from Nagaland," the Chief Minister said.

In Charaideo district, Sarma visited inundated villages and relief camps, where he met displaced families and reviewed the rescue and relief measures being undertaken by the district administration.

Describing the situation as unprecedented, he said a large number of people have taken shelter in relief camps while many others continue to remain stranded. He also noted that several people had lost their lives in the floods and that additional bodies were still being recovered.

The Chief Minister said personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Indian Army and the district administration were working round the clock to evacuate stranded residents and distribute relief materials.

He also said the Centre was extending full support to Assam's flood relief efforts and assured that the state government would seek additional financial assistance if required.

Later in the day, Sarma visited the flood-affected villages of Solmora and Borigaon in Jorhat district, where he assessed the damage and interacted with affected families.

Reviewing the impact of the flooding in Jorhat, the Chief Minister said the Bhogdoi River had breached embankments at five locations and announced that reconstruction work would begin immediately.

"The flood situation is very serious. The Bhogdoi River has breached embankments at five places. We will immediately begin reconstruction of these embankments. Relief and rescue operations are continuing, and the government will extend every possible assistance to the affected people," he said.

Referring to reports of a possible cloudburst in Nagaland's Mon district, Sarma said the Assam Government was maintaining close coordination with the Nagaland Government and would investigate the cause of the sudden surge in water levels after the flood situation stabilises.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Golaghat district on Thursday to review the flood situation as rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts continue across flood-ravaged Upper Assam.