The Assam government has cleared more than 638 hectares of encroached land in eviction drives across Golaghat, Hojai and Nagaon districts over the past few days, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on October 20.

The eviction operations, carried out last week, targeted alleged encroachments on forest land in protected areas. Around 1,000 families were evicted during the exercise, officials said.

Announcing the development in a social media post, Sarma said the government would continue its efforts to protect the state's interests.

“The 'Rudra Roop' of our administration befell upon encroachers in three districts, who were illegally occupying large swathes of land in Golaghat, Hojai and Nagaon,” the Chief Minister said.

“Over 638 hectares of land has been cleared in the operation, as we work towards securing Assam's interests,” he added.

The latest drives are part of the state government's ongoing eviction operations to clear alleged encroachments on forest and other government land.