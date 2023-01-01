Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1 said that there are 3000 vacancies lying vacant in the state police department and all the vacancies will be filled up soon .

Interacting with editors and senior journalists of newspapers, TV channels and digital platforms on the first day of New Year, 2023 titled NOTUN DINOR AALAP at Koinadhora in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said that Government will put up a advertisement to fill up the vacancies in a day or two.

" Once the vacancies are filled up , Assam police will be one of the rare force where there will be no vacancies, the CM said.

He added that once the vacancies are filled up Assam Government will have sufficient police force in the state.

Earlier on December 7, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam government has decided to give jobs to one member of police personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty since 1985. The CM said providing jobs to the members of the ‘Martyred’ Police families would give relief to the family members and it is the duty of the government to honour their sacrifices.

The state cabinet also sanctioned Rs 525 Crore to make 162 new police stations under the Mission for Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image (MOITRI) scheme, a project initiated by the Assam government in 2016, for construction or reconstruction of police stations.

The Chie Minister informed that amongst those police stations which will be upgraded with new infrastructures, Palasabari police station in Kamrup district will be made the state’s first ‘integrated police station’.

The state cabinet has also decided to reserve at least 2% of Grade I and Grade II post jobs of state government for ex-servicemen. It also approved the decision to provide some 40 lakh new ration cards in the state besides developing a 250 MW solar power plant in association with ONGC.

A new forest battalion will also be raised with 1100 personnel in Lakhimpur. Besides, the state government has decided to open recruitment for some 1700 posts in the state’s forest department too.