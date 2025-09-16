Arrested ACS officer Nupur Borah amassed 400 times more wealth than income: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said stringent legal measures will be taken against Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Borah, who was arrested for possessing assets grossly disproportionate to her known sources of income.

Borah, serving as Circle Officer in Goraimari in Kamrup district at the time of her arrest, was found to have accumulated wealth nearly 400 times more than her official income. Searches at her residences in Guwahati and Barpeta led to the recovery of over Rs 92.50 lakh in cash and ornaments worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore.

“She had amassed wealth 400 times more than her known sources of income. We think that not just suspension or dismissal from the job would suffice. We have to ensure penal measures through the legal process,” Sarma said while addressing a programme in Baksa district.

The CM further revealed that Borah had been under surveillance for the past six months, particularly after she authorised an illegal land transfer deal while posted in Barpeta. Following the controversy, she was shifted out of the district.

Rosie Kalita, Senior Superintendent of Police, CM’s Special Vigilance Cell, confirmed Borah’s arrest based on preliminary inquiry. “We had searched her flat in Guwahati and a rented accommodation in Barpeta, recovering over Rs 92.50 lakh in cash. It is the largest amount of cash recovered by our cell so far,” Kalita said.

Authorities also seized three flats in Guwahati linked to Borah, apart from large volumes of jewellery. Several others believed to be involved in the case are under questioning.

Sarma urged citizens to remain alert and report any instance of bribery. “It is my request to the public to be vigilant and inform us if any official asks for bribes,” he added.

The Chief Minister assured that the investigation would continue with full transparency to ensure accountability within the system.