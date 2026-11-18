Artist Marshall Baruah was detained by Dispur Police on Wednesday, November 18 while attempting to paint a portrait of Zubeen Garg beneath a flyover at Ganeshguri in Guwahati to mark the singer's birthday.

Baruah had arrived at the location with an associate to pay tribute to the icon through his artwork. However, police personnel intervened during the activity and detained both the artist and his associate.

Visuals from the spot reportedly showed police personnel pulling Baruah away and escorting him into a vehicle. According to the information available, the artist was detained without being given any explanation at the location.

The circumstances surrounding the detention and the reason for the police action remain unclear. Further details are awaited.