Four members of a family sustained injuries when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Arunachal's Dibang Valley district. The accident occurred while they were returning from Anini in Dibang Valley district.



The vehicle, a Ford EcoSport with registration number AS 01BF 0234, veered off the road, injuring Hiten Buragohain (81), Bedabratta Buragohain (45), Promila Buragohain (41), and Jaslin Buragohain (13). The victims, hailing from Dibrugarh, Assam, were promptly rescued by police and personnel from the Border Roads Organization (BRO) and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF).



Authorities confirmed that the family, part of a group of eight from two families, had embarked on a holiday trip to Anini on January 1. The mishap occurred during their return journey.



The injured have been rushed to Dibrugarh for advanced medical treatment. Police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident while ensuring support for the affected family.





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