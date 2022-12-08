Tanyang Gaduk, 57, who was arrested in connection with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak scam, was granted interim bail for 20 days by the Yupia Session Court on December 8.

As per sources, Gaduk has been granted bail on medical grounds. He will be heading to Gangaram Hospital, Delhi for medical treatment.

The Session Court on December 7, 2022, heard a bail petition by as many as six accused who were arrested in the initial stage in connection with the paper leak case.

The six accused who filed bail pleas are – Tanyang Gaduk, Thomas Gaduk, Kenjom Bagra, Kendra Bagra, Iken Bagra and Opet Mibang.

While Tanyang Gaduk was given interim bail for 20 days, the court rejected the bail pleas of the other remaining accused.

It may be mentioned that Tanyang Gaduk is the father of Thomas Gaduk (26) who is an AE exam candidate.

The Special Investigation Cell (SC) of Arunachal Pradesh Police has so far arrested 31 persons in connection with the APPSC paper leak scam.

The case of the AE (civil) question paper leak has been turned over to the CBI. All other cases are being investigated by the Special Investigation Cell based on several FIRs filed by aggrieved aspirants.

