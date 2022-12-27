The Changlang Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Spear Corps on December 27 in two separate operations, arrested two active cadres of the ENNG (Eastern Naga National Government) in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Based on specific inputs received from sources, a joint operation along with Changlang Police was launched which led to the apprehension of the two active cadres of ENNG carrying out illegal activities in the region.", the Defence spokesman said.

The apprehended cadres were later handed over to Changlang Police for further investigation.

Earlier on December 22, Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh apprehended one cadre each of the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) and NSCN (K-YA) from the state’s Tirap and Longding districts.

In a joint operation, the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles and the Tirap Police arrested a cadre of the banned ULFA (I) outfit from Noglo village in Tirap district.

The cadre has been identified as self-styled sergeant Biju Bagti, a resident of Dibrugarh in Assam, the officer said, adding that he hailed from the outfit’s Hachi camp in Myanmar, a police officer said.

In another operation on December 20, the Assam Rifles and the Longding district police nabbed a self-styled corporal of the NSCN (K-YA) from Wakka.