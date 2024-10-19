Arunachal Pradesh's Khinsan Wangsu and Margam Karbak made a significant mark at the 40th National Senior Kyorugi and 13th National Poomsae Taekwondo Championship 2024, held at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry. Competing at a national level event that drew the country’s top talent, both athletes brought home bronze medals, showcasing the state’s growing presence in the sport.

Khinsan Wangsu demonstrated her prowess in the senior under 30 female individual Poomsae category, clinching the second bronze medal in a competitive field. Her achievement was matched by Margam Karbak, who secured the second bronze in the senior under 60 male individual Poomsae category, underscoring his experience and skill in the discipline.

The championship, held under the auspices of the Taekwondo Federation of India and supported by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, saw a convergence of top athletes from across the nation. The competition not only provided a platform for athletic excellence but also highlighted the rising standards of Taekwondo in Arunachal Pradesh.

Likha Robin, General Secretary of the Arunachal Taekwondo Association, expressed immense pride in the athletes' accomplishments, remarking, "Khinsan and Margam’s victories reflect the hard work, commitment, and talent present within our Taekwondo community. Their performances are a source of inspiration, and we anticipate many more achievements as the sport continues to grow in our state."

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