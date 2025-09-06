Arunachal: Changlang schools observe ‘Bagless Saturday’ to promote life skills beyond textbooks

Government Upper Primary School (GUPS) Rajanagar-III in Bordumsa, Arunachal hosted an engaging “Bagless Saturday” today, September 6 aimed at equipping students with essential life skills through experiential learning beyond traditional classroom methods.



The initiative, implemented across Changlang district schools, introduced interactive and practical sessions tailored for different grade levels.



For students of Classes I to V, sessions focused on Gender Sensitisation and Safe Social Media, Internet & Mobile Usage, helping children understand values of respect, equality, and responsible use of digital platforms.



Meanwhile, students from Classes VI to VIII participated in sessions on Basics of Investment, Insurance & Pension, giving them an early introduction to financial literacy. Additionally, an interactive activity on Eco-Tourism emphasized sustainable living and the importance of conserving natural resources.



Officials highlighted that such Bagless Saturday activities are designed to promote holistic development, nurturing students into socially responsible, environmentally conscious, and financially aware citizens. By moving beyond textbooks, the initiative seeks to instill practical knowledge and life skills crucial for the future.