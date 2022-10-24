The mortal remains of Havildar (Opr) Biresh Sinha, who was killed in an Indian army chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district, arrived at his native village in Ratabari in Assam's Karimganj district on October 23 night.

An army aviation Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) WSI helicopter which took off from Lekabali crashed on October 21 at 10:43 AM around Migging (South of Tutting) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Four of the crew members' remains were recovered at the crash site, which was in a heavily forested hilly location, on the evening of October 21. The fifth victim’s body was discovered the next day.

According to defence spokesperson, Lt Col A S Walia, the pilots of the ALH had called in a 'Mayday' just before the crash, indicating a potential technical or mechanical issue in the chopper.

On October 23, the Army launched a search operation to locate the missing black box of the ill-fated Advanced Light Helicopter.

In order to recover the Black Box from the crash site near Migging, which is about 35 kilometres from the Chinese border, members of the 21 Para (Special Force) from Jorhat in Assam were airdropped there on October 22.

“The location is heavily forested, which is making it difficult to find the Black Box,” an official confirmed while speaking on the search operation.

Those who lost their lives in the incident were identified as Major Vikas Bhambhu, Major Mustafa Bohara, CFN TECH AVN (AEN) Ashwin KV, Havildar (OPR) Biresh Sinha, NK (OPR) Rohitashva Kumar.