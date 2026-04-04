Arunachal CM campaigns for BJP’s Manab Deka in Assam's Lakhimpur

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on April 4, highlighted the transformation of the Northeast under BJP leadership, stating that Assam is on course to become a major technology and semiconductor hub.

Campaigning in Lakhimpur constituency in support of BJP candidate Manab Deka, Khandu said the region, once considered underdeveloped, is now witnessing rapid growth and development.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for ushering in what he described as a “historic transformation” in the Northeast.

Khandu said Assam is shedding the tag of underdevelopment and positioning itself as a global centre for technology and innovation, urging people to be part of the growth story.

Appealing to voters, he called on the electorate in Lakhimpur to support the BJP and its vision of building a “Viksit Assam” and a “Viksit North East”.

He emphasised that continued support for the BJP would ensure sustained development, economic opportunities and a high-tech future for the region.