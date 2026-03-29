Arunachal CM congratulates Rupa Bayor on National Taekwondo selection

Rupa Bayor, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, has brought pride to the state by securing a place in the India Taekwondo Team after winning the Final National Team Trial held at Koramangala Stadium in Bengaluru.

Congratulating her on the achievement, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded her dedication, discipline, and relentless hard work, stating that her success is an inspiration for young athletes across the state.

He noted that her selection at the national level marks a significant milestone not only for her career but also for Arunachal Pradesh’s growing presence in sports at the national and international stage.

Rupa Bayor is now set to represent India at the Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Mongolia 2026, with the Chief Minister expressing confidence that she will continue to excel and make the nation proud.