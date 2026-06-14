Arunachal CM congratulates Tenzin Metoh for 22,482-km solo ride promoting social causes

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated adventurer and rider Tenzin Metoh for successfully completing an extraordinary 22,482-kilometre solo journey across India.

Sharing his appreciation, Khandu noted that Metoh's ride covered 28 states and three Union Territories, making it a remarkable achievement in itself. He further lauded her for using the journey to raise awareness on important social issues, including waste management, plastic-free living, communal harmony, and women's empowerment.

The Chief Minister said that Metoh's accomplishment goes beyond adventure, highlighting her role in inspiring social change and breaking stereotypes associated with female riders from the Northeast.

“By championing critical social causes throughout her journey, she is not only setting an example for young women but also contributing meaningfully to national awareness campaigns,” Khandu remarked.

The Chief Minister also expressed pleasure at meeting members of the Royal Arunachal Riders during the occasion and acknowledged their contribution to promoting responsible riding and community engagement.

Metoh's achievement has been widely praised as a testament to determination, resilience, and the growing presence of women riders from the Northeast on the national stage.