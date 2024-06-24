Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed concerned over the sluggish progress of the NH-415 project, spanning from Papu Nallah to Nirjuli.

Highlighting the significant inconvenience caused to the public, Khandu has directed officials to accelerate the construction while maintaining high-quality standards.

"The delay is causing immense inconvenience," Khandu remarked. "I've instructed officials to expedite the work without compromising quality. Timely infrastructure completion is crucial for our citizens' benefit."

In response to recent rain damages in the state capital, Khandu has also mandated immediate repairs, particularly on the highway, to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow and prevent further disruptions. This directive aims to address the urgent need for infrastructure resilience and public safety amid challenging weather conditions.

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